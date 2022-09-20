SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs Peace Week is set to return on September 21 with a lineup of events. The week commemorates the annual United Nations International Day of Peace on Wednesday with events promoting peace at home, in the community, and around the world.

Peace Week 2022 includes free music, art workshops, storytellers, yoga, educational programs, and labyrinth walks. There will be events for all ages and interests.

Schedule

September 21

Refugee Resettlement in the Saratoga Region: What’s Happening and How to Help 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Saratoga Springs City Hall Sponsored by the Saratoga Immigration Coalition



September 22

Outside Interfaith Service: Celebration of the Fall Equinox 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Presbyterian New England Congregational Church All are invited to celebrate the fall equinox at the interfaith healing garden behind the church. The service will be led by the reverend Kathy Johnson, an interfaith-interspiritual minister, alongside people with different beliefs helping with readings, music, meditation, and sharing the garden.

We Remember: Songs of Survivors 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Caffe Lena Songwriters who partnered with Holocaust survivors to turn their life experiences into powerful music. Tickets are available on the Caffe Lena website.



September 23

Children’s Storytime & Craft 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Saratoga Children’s Museum Painting kindness rocks, which is free with paid admission to the Museum

Contemplative Labyrinth Walk 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Led by Rachel Magnell, Spiritual Director. The walk aims to center the mind on a spiritual question, on a spiritual desire, on words of wisdom, on a sacred image, a prayer, or simply a sound of the harp as the body aligns with breath and moves slowly on the protected path toward the still point within. Limited space is available. Registration was required by September 18. Email Elizbeth1226@yahoo.com for more information.



September 24

Yoga in the Park 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in High Rock Park Bring your own mat or towel.

Storyteller Christie Keegan 11 a.m. to noon at the Saratoga Public Library Performing Tales of Peace for children between 4 and 10 years old. A craft activity follows the reading.

Brandtville Boogie! 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at 29 Doten Avenue Join local author Carol Daggs who’ll read “Saratoga Soul Brandtville Blues” in a one-mile walking tour of Brandtiville, a historically African American rural farming community that dates back to the 1800s. Register for the free tour by emailing elizbeth1226@yahoo.com.

Bold Visions of a Peaceful Future 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. This is an online global event that allows peacebuilders to have time with world-renowned peace ambassadors and their visions for a peaceful future. You can register on the One Planet Peace Forum website.

Drag Gospel Festival 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian New England Congregational Church A celebration of creativity, self-expression, and spiritual vitality Special guests: Serenity Jones, Melinda Wilson, Ms. Penny Cost, and Penny Tentiary



September 25

Music in the Park 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in Congress Park Featuring the River Mountain Taiko drummers, Stewart’s ice cream, and more. Rain location is the Presbyterian New England Congregational Church

Try Taiko – Japanese Drumming 2:30 p.m to 3:30 p.m. at Congress Park You can learn to play the taiko (Japanese drums) with Mountain River Taiko You can sign up on the Try Taiko website.

Art on Broadway 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Local musicians and art walk sponsored by C.R.E.A.T.E. Community Studios. Children and adults have upcycled yard signs to create peace and anti-racism artwork.

Frederick Allen Fundraiser 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 69 Beekman Street Relax with friends or get up and dance to Jacksland, a soulful/swingy pop duo. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres, soft drinks, and a cash bar. The suggested donation is $20 for adults and $10 for children. Free to Frederick Allen Lodge members.



September 26

Zen Tangle 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Saratoga Senior Center Zen Tangle with Katie Long. American method for drawing not only promotes concentration and creativity but increases personal well-being. All adults are welcome.



September 27