Saratoga Springs PD respond to fatal car accident Sunday morning

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, officers from the Saratoga Springs Police Department responded to State Route 9 just north of the State Park’s East/West Road. Officers were told that a vehicle hit a person.

When police arrived, they were able to locate and identify the person as 38-year-old Lindsey Irish of Schuylerville. The Saratoga Springs Fire Department also responded and provided emergency medical treatment to Irish, however she died at the scene.

Investigation shows that Irish had been walking southbound along the east side of State Route 9. For unknown reasons, police say Irish partially entered the right northbound lane and was struck by a 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit traveling northbound in that lane.

Officers add that the Volkswagen driver was not impaired.