SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department is searching for a woman reported missing. Lynn Black was last seen by family in August in Congress Park.

Lynn, who is also known as Lynn Herrick, was last seen wearing long, black clothing. She is 63 years old and described as 5’5″ and 130 lbs with blonde hair. She is known to frequent Congress Park and the Saratoga Springs Public Library.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (518) 584-1800.