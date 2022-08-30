SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department is investigating two smash-and-grab incidents in the area. Police said the suspect(s) smashed the car windows and stole purses, wallets, and other valuable items.

According to police, the first incident happened on August 29 at the YMCA on West Avenue and the second incident happened at Metabolic Fitness on Gick Road. The thefts happened in the early morning hours.

The possible suspect vehicle is described as a newer model gray minivan that was seen in the area before the thefts. Saratoga Springs police remind the public to put any valuables left in a car out of sight or in the trunk.