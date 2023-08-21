SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tailgate and Party, located at 33 Phila Street in Saratoga Springs, is closing its doors. Owner Kirsten Lambert made the announcement on Facebook on August 15.

“It was so much fun and the creation part was what I loved,” Lambert told NEWS10. “I had taught for almost 30 years and I thought this might be a ‘semi-retired’ opportunity. However, it has done so well that any sort of retirement as an owner has not been on the table.”

In her retirement, Lambert is going to work with an animal rescue. Tailgate and Party sells balloons, party supplies, gifts, Saratoga Race Course merchandise, and more. She said Paper Dolls on Broadway will be taking over the balloons and “party” part of the store.

Lambert opened the shop in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. After finding success on Caroline Street, the store moved to the bigger space on Phila Street and expanded.

Tailgate and Party will be closing in September. Lambert owns the building and said a market/bar will be taking over the space.