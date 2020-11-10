Saratoga Springs opens parking facility

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday to open a new parking garage in Saratoga Springs. The City Center Parking Facility has been planned for over a decade, and construction began in late September 2019.

The parking facility offers safe, covered parking for over 620 vehicles, and is located between Maple and High Rock Avenues. It features a pedestrian bridge over Maple Avenue into the City Center, along with on-site security, electric charging stations, green spaces, and a rooftop area.

For the rest of 2020, four hours of complimentary parking per day are available at the City Center. They aim to make it easier to access downtown restaurants and retailers struggling during the pandemic. Starting January 1, the first hour of parking will be free, with each additional hour costing $1 at a maximum charge of $15 per day. Yearly parking passes will also be offered.

“We expect the limited number of [yearly pass] spaces we have to offer will sell quickly once people think about how having a space will enhance their quality of life,” said Ryan McMahon, the Executive Director for Saratoga Springs City Center Authority. “we all know the snow will fly soon, and not having to shovel your car out alone is worth the investment.”

