SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs has been named one of the best small cities in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. The city was ranked ninth overall.

To determine these rankings, WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 based on 45 indicators. The indicators included affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life, and safety.

Saratoga Springs was in the top 1% of small cities in the U.S. with a total score of 69.11 out of 100. Albany, Troy, Schenectady, and Pittsfield, Massachusetts, were also on the list but were not in the top 1%.

WalletHub is a personal finance company that offers free consumer tools for credit reports, credit scores, and credit monitoring. You can view the full report on the WalletHub website.