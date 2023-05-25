SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs has been named by Time Out Magazine as one of the best LGBTQ+ friendly small towns in the United States. Saratoga Springs came in third on the list.

According to a representative of the Saratoga Arms Hotel, they helped secure Saratoga Springs’ spot in Time Out’s story through their pitch efforts. The queer-owned Saratoga Arms Hotel is also mentioned as a recommended place to stay in the article.

Time Out’s article, named “The best LGBTQ+ friendly small towns in the USA,” mentioned several LGBTQ+ events Saratoga Springs has, including the annual Saratoga Pride events set for June. Year-round, there’s an LGBTQ+ teen night on the first Friday of each month, and the Saratoga Springs Public Library hosts a “Read with Pride Book Club.”

Best LGBTQ+ friendly small towns in the U.S., according to Time Out

Lexington, Kentucky McMinnville, Oregon Saratoga Springs, New York Bisbee, Arizona Galena, Illinois Provincetown, Massachusetts New Hope, Pennsylvania Eureka Springs, Arkansas Guerneville, California Ogunquit, Maine Lost River, West Virginia Saugatuck, Michigan

You can view the full article on the Time Out website. The Saratoga Pride Festival is set for June 25, while the Capital Pride Parade and Festival in Albany is set for June 11.