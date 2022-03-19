SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Newly elected Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim delivered his first state of the city address Saturday morning. The mayor, flanked by an almost entirely newly elected city council, touted some of the accomplishments the city has achieved coming out of the pandemic.

“Saratoga Springs has emerged from the pandemic and the stress of a fiscal crisis stronger than ever,” Kim said during his address.

One of the accomplishments the mayor highlighted was the city far exceeding expectations for sales tax collections last year, with Kim saying the city exceeded the expectations by 51%.

As the recovery continues, the city is evaluating how to best spend federal funding that’s come through, “We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to really transform our city,” said Kim.

This includes what to do with the money coming through from the federal infrastructure package. Residents who attended Saturday’s address were able to make suggestions on post-it notes on how the city can best allocate the funding.

“I’m really excited for what the possibilities are. Part of that process is hearing what other people think,” the mayor explained.

With the weather warming up, Kim also touched on public safety, including on ensuring the safety of Caroline Street with summer on the horizon.

“Caroline Street is one of many assets that Saratoga Springs has. We want to certainly keep that festive atmosphere, but we want to make sure it’s a safe place,” said Kim.

At the last city council meeting, the first phase of an initiative to get more officers on the street was unanimously approved. That plan reallocates funding away from the assistant police chief position to free up funds to hire more patrol officers, a move that’s drawn criticism from the PBA.

The city is also exploring cordoning off Caroline Street, which has had numerous instances of violence recently, in order to screen visitors on their way in.