Saratoga Springs man receives felony conviction in million-dollar construction fraud scheme

NEW YORK (WWTI) — A man from Saratoga Springs has been convicted in a million-dollar construction fraud scheme. The New York Attorney General James and New York State Police Acting Superintendent announced on Tuesday, the felony conviction of Shawn M. VanVeghten, 39.

According to AG James, VanVeghten defrauded homebuyers, business owners, a financial lender and the beneficiary of a special needs trust, between 2016 and 2020.

Additionally, VanVeghten laundered over $1 million to finance personal and business expenses through two construction companies, VanVeghten Construction and Union Modular Homes, he owned and operated in Wilton.

The Office of the AG stated that on December 22, VanVeghten plead guilty to Money Laundering in the Second Degree, a class C felony, and Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree, a class E felony.

VanVeghten plead guilty before the Honorable James A. Murphy III in Saratoga County Court and face three to nine years in state prison. His sentencing is scheduled for April 14, 2021 and is to provide restitution for all his victims.

New York Attorney General James commented on his conviction and thanked the New York State Police for their assistance in the investigation.

“Shawn VanVeghten stole and defrauded more than a million dollars from New Yorkers and left homebuyers, workers, and other victims in the lurch,” said Attorney General James. “For years, his victims scraped and saved to afford their dream homes, but VanVeghten’s crimes left them locked out. This conviction should send a clear message that my office will not hesitate to fight for New Yorkers as we protect their wallets at every turn.”

The conviction on December 22 followed a joint investigation between the Office of the Attorney General’s and the New York State Police’s Financial Crimes Unit. Assistance was provided from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department and both the Saratoga County and Warren County District Attorneys’ Offices.