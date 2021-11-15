Saratoga Springs man charged with repeatedly shoplifting from Walmart

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of David P. Hancock, 23, of Saratoga Springs. They say he has a history of stealing from Walmart.

Police said they responded to a larceny complain at the Wilton Walmart at about 8:21 p.m. on Saturday. Hancock had already been banned by the retailer, but they say they caught him stealing merchandise again.

During the investigation, police said they discovered an active arrest warrant for Hancock. It had been issued by the Wilton Town Court for failure to appear on identical charges from a separate incident at the same store.

Hancock was charged with third-degree burglary, which is a felony, as well as misdemeanor petit larceny.