Saratoga Springs man charged for reported robbery with BB gun

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — John J. Martino, 34, of Saratoga Springs was arrested on Friday for an alleged small-scale heist. Police say he went inside an occupied family car, threatened the driver with a weapon, and took their belongings.

The handgun in question was later determined to be a BB gun.

Just after noon on Wednesday, September 9, police say Martino entered a vehicle at 255 Verde Place in Wilton. He reportedly displayed what the driver thought was a handgun while demanding cash and drugs. Police say Martino took a vape pen out of the victim’s hand and left the vehicle.

The driver’s children were in the back seat during the encounter.

Martino was charged with:

Second-degree menacing

Second-degree robbery

Petit larceny

Three counts of endangering the welfare of a child

According to state sentencing guidelines, the maximum possible sentence Martino could face if convicted is just short of 20 years.

LATEST STORIES