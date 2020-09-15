Saratoga Springs man charged for reported robbery with BB gun

Saratoga County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
John Martino mugshot

John Martino mugshot. (Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office)

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — John J. Martino, 34, of Saratoga Springs was arrested on Friday for an alleged small-scale heist. Police say he went inside an occupied family car, threatened the driver with a weapon, and took their belongings.

The handgun in question was later determined to be a BB gun.

Just after noon on Wednesday, September 9, police say Martino entered a vehicle at 255 Verde Place in Wilton. He reportedly displayed what the driver thought was a handgun while demanding cash and drugs. Police say Martino took a vape pen out of the victim’s hand and left the vehicle.

The driver’s children were in the back seat during the encounter.

Martino was charged with:

  • Second-degree menacing
  • Second-degree robbery
  • Petit larceny
  • Three counts of endangering the welfare of a child

According to state sentencing guidelines, the maximum possible sentence Martino could face if convicted is just short of 20 years.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga