Saratoga Springs man charged for reported robbery with BB gun

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — John J. Martino, 34, of Saratoga Springs was arrested on Friday for an alleged small-scale heist. Police say he went inside an occupied family car, threatened the driver with a weapon, and took their belongings.
The handgun in question was later determined to be a BB gun.
Just after noon on Wednesday, September 9, police say Martino entered a vehicle at 255 Verde Place in Wilton. He reportedly displayed what the driver thought was a handgun while demanding cash and drugs. Police say Martino took a vape pen out of the victim’s hand and left the vehicle.
The driver’s children were in the back seat during the encounter.
Martino was charged with:
- Second-degree menacing
- Second-degree robbery
- Petit larceny
- Three counts of endangering the welfare of a child
According to state sentencing guidelines, the maximum possible sentence Martino could face if convicted is just short of 20 years.
