Saratoga Springs man arraigned on manslaughter charges after Caroline Street assault

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man is facing manslaughter charges after a man died following an assault on Caroline Street in Saratoga Springs. Jordan M. Garafalo, 38, of Saratoga Springs was arraigned on an indictment that alleges he caused serious physical injury and ultimately caused the death of a South Carolina man.

On August 14, 2021, just after 11 p.m., police said Mark French, 56, was assaulted on Caroline Street. Police said he sustained head trauma and was taken to Albany Medical Center where he later died. Weapons were not used during the assault, police said.

Both Jordan Garafalo and his brother, James Garafalo, 27, also of Saratoga Springs, were arrested after the incident. Both men were initially charged with assault in the second degree.

James Garafalo

On August 19, the Saratoga Springs Police Department announced new charges of first-degree manslaughter for each of the brothers. The indictment for James Garafalo did not include a charge for manslaughter.

Jordan Garafalo charges:

Manslaughter in the first degree (felony)

Manslaughter in the second degree (felony)

Assault in the second degree (felony)

James Garafalo was arraigned on November 30 on an indictment that alleges he caused serious physical injury to French and physical injury to two other people.

James Garafalo charges:

Assault in the second degree (felony)

Two counts of assault in the third degree (misdemeanors)

Jordan Garafalo was released on $100,000 posted bond. James Garafalo was remanded without bail to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility on the charges in the indictment. The Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office said he is also incarcerated there following a declaration of delinquency on a separate matter.