BOSTON, Mass. (NEWS10) – A Saratoga Springs man was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Wednesday morning after prosecutors say he took upskirt photos of women walking into and out of a Boston business in September 2021. In a criminal complaint filed back in December 2021, Damon Deteso, 49, of Saratoga Springs was accused of snapping those photos 36 times.

Of those 36 photos, investigations have shown that 21 successfully captured images of the victims’ private parts, which translates to 21 counts of secret sexual surveillance. Each one of those charges, according to court documents, carries penalties of up to two and a half years in prison, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

Deteso pleaded not guilty to those 21 indictments, and 16 additional counts of attempts to commit a crime in his arraignment. He was arraigned via zoom, so it is possible that Deteso is still in the Saratoga area at this time.

Prosecutor Daniel Nucci told the court Wednesday that Deteso was sitting in front of an Anthropologie store in Boston with his phone sticking out of a backpack next to him, allowing unsuspecting women to walk over the backpack and taking pictures as they crossed. Of course, said Nucci, the women were unaware they were being photographed at the time.

Deteso’s next court appearance is scheduled for May. He does not have a criminal record and was released on a promise to return. Prosecutors ordered him to stay out of Boston, except for court hearings and meetings with his attorney.

The address listed on court documents corresponded with Millennium Medical Imaging in Saratoga Springs. We were not able to confirm that Deteso is employed at the location, although images on the health center’s website match his description.