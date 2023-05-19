SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saratoga Springs man is doing time in Saratoga County Jail after troopers say he inappropriately touched a child under the age of 11. Matthew Breen, 55, was arrested on Tuesday after a week-long investigation.

Troopers were tipped off to the alleged abuse on May 8, around 10:30 a.m. According to police, Breen fondled the child the day before.

After his arrest Tuesday, Breen was charged with first-degree sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, and forcible touching. He was arraigned at the Saratoga Springs City Court, where bail was set at $5,000 cash, $10,000 bond, or $50,000 partially secured bond. His next court date has not yet been set.