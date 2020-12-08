Saratoga Springs launches Homeless Court

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs is implementing a court program specifically for individuals facing homelessness and charged with nonviolent offenses.

Eligible individuals who agree to participate can receive individually tailored case management and get connected to human service providers. These services are designed to help those with mental health diagnoses or substance use disorders who live on the streets. The aim is to help them break free from a cycle that sees them routinely incarcerated.

Court officials and police alike were reportedly concerned about the pattern of homeless individuals not appearing in court or reoffending shortly after a conviction. They say the pattern results in a backlog of warrants, along with a significant investment of police resources into pursuing minor—if disruptive—offenses.

City Court Judge Francine R. vero will preside over the Homeless Court, scheduled for the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The Homeless Court Coordinators—Samantha Macio and Victoria Furfaro—will work with participants as a single, familiar, and potentially trusted point of contact for those appearing before the Court. They will provide connections to services aimed at preventing future cases.

The Mayor’s Office, the Community Development Department, and the Transitional Services Association are all behind the program. Officials say it’s a dignified and research-based approach that should improve quality of life in the community and reduce administrative costs.