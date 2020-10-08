Saratoga Springs launches emergency housing assistance program

A rental sign in front of an apartment complex Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona. (AP / Ross D. Franklin)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs Mayor Meg Kelly announced a new program in the city offering up to six months of rent assistance to residents, with eligibility based on income level.

The COVID-19 Emergency Housing Assistance Program will supply up to six months of emergency housing funding for lower-income residents of Saratoga Springs to help prevent homelessness and rapidly rehouse those in need. Eligible applicants for emergency rental assistance must:

Live in Saratoga Springs

Have a pandemic-related lapse in income

Be in otherwise good standing with their landlord as of March 1, 2020

Be a low- to moderate-income household (80% area median income or below: AlbanySchenectady-Troy MSA)

2020 HUD guidelines for income levels

Household Size Low Moderate 1 person $ 33,950 $ 54,350 2 people $ 38,800 $ 62,100 3 people $ 43,650 $ 69,850 4 people $ 48,500 $ 77,600 5 people $ 52,400 $ 83,850 6 people $ 56,300 $ 90,050 7 people $ 60,150 $ 96,250 8 or more people $ 64,050 $ 102,450

The program will prioritize any households with a member who is documented as high-risk for severe COVID-19 infection. The service will work with those who need housing assistance on filling out applications and finding support for homelessness, evictions, and stability.

Applicants must work with a city-approved participating provider to access funds, including:

CAPTAIN Community Human Services

Catholic Charities of Saratoga County

Shelters of Saratoga

Veterans & Community Housing Coalition

Legal Aid Society of Northeastern NY

Salvation Army of Saratoga Springs

Transitional Services Association and Wellspring

Head to the city’s website to find application forms, additional guidelines, and provider contact information.

CEHAP is funded by a Department of Housing and Urban Development grant through the CARES Act.

LATEST STORIES