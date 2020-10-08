Saratoga Springs launches emergency housing assistance program

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs Mayor Meg Kelly announced a new program in the city offering up to six months of rent assistance to residents, with eligibility based on income level.
The COVID-19 Emergency Housing Assistance Program will supply up to six months of emergency housing funding for lower-income residents of Saratoga Springs to help prevent homelessness and rapidly rehouse those in need. Eligible applicants for emergency rental assistance must:
- Live in Saratoga Springs
- Have a pandemic-related lapse in income
- Be in otherwise good standing with their landlord as of March 1, 2020
- Be a low- to moderate-income household (80% area median income or below: AlbanySchenectady-Troy MSA)
2020 HUD guidelines for income levels
|Household Size
|Low
|Moderate
|1 person
|$ 33,950
|$ 54,350
|2 people
|$ 38,800
|$ 62,100
|3 people
|$ 43,650
|$ 69,850
|4 people
|$ 48,500
|$ 77,600
|5 people
|$ 52,400
|$ 83,850
|6 people
|$ 56,300
|$ 90,050
|7 people
|$ 60,150
|$ 96,250
|8 or more people
|$ 64,050
|$ 102,450
The program will prioritize any households with a member who is documented as high-risk for severe COVID-19 infection. The service will work with those who need housing assistance on filling out applications and finding support for homelessness, evictions, and stability.
Applicants must work with a city-approved participating provider to access funds, including:
- CAPTAIN Community Human Services
- Catholic Charities of Saratoga County
- Shelters of Saratoga
- Veterans & Community Housing Coalition
- Legal Aid Society of Northeastern NY
- Salvation Army of Saratoga Springs
- Transitional Services Association and Wellspring
Head to the city’s website to find application forms, additional guidelines, and provider contact information.
CEHAP is funded by a Department of Housing and Urban Development grant through the CARES Act.
