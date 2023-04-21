SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — K-9 Vas, a police dog with the Saratoga Springs Police Department, celebrated his fourth birthday on Thursday. The department wished him well in a Facebook post.

“K-9 Vas and our other SSPD K-9s are a valuable asset to our agency and play an integral role in keeping our community safe,” noted a city police spokesperson.

K-9 Vas was born overseas in Hungary. He was originally purchased by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, which trained him in patrol tactics, tracking, and narcotics detection.

Now, he can be seen around Saratoga Springs with his handler, Officer Arpei. Together, the duo helps track down criminals and sniff out drugs.

The community was quick to join in on Thursday’s celebration. “Happy birthday Officer Vas,” wrote one Facebooker. “Tell your partner you deserve a big steak.”