Saratoga Springs impaired driver sentenced to state prison for injuring 7-year-old son

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County District Attorney reports that Paul Pike, of Saratoga Springs was sentenced on February 8 to serve three to six years at a state correctional facility. Pike was charged with Vehicular Assault in the First Degree regarding an incident that occurred on June 10.

An investigation by the Saratoga Springs Police Department determined that while Pike was driving a Honda Accord on Route 50 by the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, he crashed into a telephone pole after driving over 100 feet on the shoulder of the road. There were two passengers in the car when it crashed: an adult male in the front passenger seat and Pike’s 7-year-old son in the back seat. Police say the child suffered serious physical injuries, including a fracture of his skull, a severe brain bleed and a laceration to his face.

At the scene, Pike failed multiple sobriety tests. Police determined that Pike was not fit to safely drive the car. A subsequent chemical test revealed the defendant was under the influence of multiple drugs, including suboxone, Vyvanse and klonopin.