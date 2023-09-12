SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Saratoga Springs opened a new senior center on Tuesday. A ribbon cutting was held at the senior center’s new location on West Avenue next to the YMCA.

It offers hands-on activities, trips, food, and other amenities, as well as a way to make connections with others.

“It’s not about the senior center; it’s about a hub for older adults in this community to come to,” Saratoga Springs Senior Center Exec. Dir. Lois Celeste said. “It’s like a college campus. Where do you go when you relocate here? Where do you go when you move here to be with your children or your grandchildren? When you lose a life partner, where do you go? This is it.”

It costs $35 per year to join. The project was funded through a $3 million donation from Stewart’s Shops.