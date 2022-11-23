SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — History buffs and all are invited to attend the Saratoga Springs History Museum’s winter event, “Murder in the Canfield Casino: Interactive Dinner Theatre to Benefit Saratoga Springs History Museum.” The event takes place Thursday, December 8, starting at 6 p.m. and lasting until 10 p.m. Tickets are $135 a person and are available online.

“Everyone had such a good time at our last dinner theater, we decided to do it again, this time with a historical twist,” says Charlie Kuenzel, president of the board of the Saratoga Springs History Museum. “It’s fun, interactive and a great way to learn about our local history while being entertained.”

The event will feature a live, interactive murder mystery for everyone to solve. Dinner with reserved seating will be provided by The Adelphi Hotel, with wines by The Thirsty Owl. A silent auction with dozens of items to bid on and a cash bar will be offered as well. Cocktail attire is required.