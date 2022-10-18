SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing high school student.

Summer Weidman was last seen leaving Saratoga Springs High School Tuesday. She went in an unknown direction.

Summer is described as 5’5″ tall. She was wearing camo pants with a black, long sleeve shirt, and black and white Converse sneakers. She carries a black Harry Potter backpack that usually has a teal water bottle hanging from it. She may be wearing a black zip up polo sweatshirt with a large white Polo horse logo on the chest.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to contact police at (518) 584-1800.