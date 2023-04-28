SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs Fire Chief Joseph J. Dolan has received a no-confidence vote from the Saratoga Springs Professional Fire Fighters Association. Following the anonymous vote, the Association has recommended the removal and replacement of the Fire Chief with James Montagnino, the Commissioner of Public Safety.

“Our members’ concerns are not focused on a single incident – and its determination to take this significant step is based on the totality of decisions and actions that we believe are compromising the safety of our community, those who serve it, and our collective confidence in Chief Dolan,” said Joseph Brimhall, President of the Saratoga Springs Professional Fire Fighters.

The Fire Fighters Association cited the following events and factors that led to the vote:

In 2019 Chief Dolan proposed an agreement with the Town of Greenfield for Saratoga Springs firefighters to provide Emergency Medical Support (EMS) to the neighboring town. This contractual measure, provided EMS support and exposed Saratoga Springs residents to unacceptable risk. Ultimately it was rejected by the City Council in the face of significant community opposition.

A 2021 determination following Chief Dolan’s decision to operate fire apparatus with only three-member crews rather than the four – the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommended standard.