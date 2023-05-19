SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs fire chief has been charged with misconduct and suspended without pay, according to the city’s public safety commissioner.

Fire Chief Joseph Dolan was placed on paid administrative leave in January. The union representing the city’s firefighters called for his removal in April. They alleged some of Dolan’s actions put firefighters and the community at risk.

The union cited an agreement to supply emergency services to the town of Greenfield. The union also said he chose to operate a fire truck without meeting minimum staffing recommendations.

Assistant Chief Aaron Dyer has been serving as interim chief, and the president of the union has said he supports him.