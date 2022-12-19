SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed his push to fund programs to give Upstate New York fire departments the support they need. He delivered the third largest grant in New York history to Saratoga Springs to hire new firefighters.

He went on to push for $370 million for two major federal firefighter grant programs, which is a $10 million increase over 2021.

Saratoga County is where Schumer ended his annual county tour in which he visits all 62 of New York’s counties.