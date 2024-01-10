SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — MLK Saratoga is holding its annual Celebration Weekend in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 15. Events will be held throughout the city January 12 through 15.

Friday, January 12

9th Annual Dr. King Challenge

The event features several performing artists, food, a cash bar, art projects for kids, face painting, a photo booth, dancing, and more. The Dr. King Challenge is set for the Holiday Inn at 232 Broadway at 5:30 p.m. The event is free but donations are appreciated.

Saturday, January 13

Sing a Song of Gladness

This event is a sing-a-long for all ages featuring folksinger Dan Berggren, the Division Street School Song Writers Club, and the Rev. Joe Cleveland from the Unitarian Congregation. The event takes place at the Unitarian Universalist House at 624 North Broadway from 11 a.m. to noon.

Yaddo Presents: Vision Portraits, with Filmmaker Rodney Evans

Yaddo is presenting a celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with a film screening of Vision Portraits by Yaddo artist Rodney Evans. The screening is set for the Nancy DiCresce Toom of the Saratoga Performing Arts Center from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. You can reserve your spot on the Eventbrite website.

Beloved Community Party

This event features a night of live music from Out of the Box, food, and a cash bar at Frederick Allen Lodge on Beekman Street from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, January 14

Introduction to Restorative Practices

This interactive program is for both children and adults to learn and experience restorative practices, including what they are, how they are used, and efforts to integrate them into the community. The event features a panel discussion, interactive exhibits, community-building games, talking circles, and snacks. The program will be in the Dutcher Room of the Saratoga Springs Public Library from 1 p.m. to 3;30 p.m.

Monday, January 15

MLK Day of Service

This event is part of a national tradition to honor Dr. King with several in-person family-friendly volunteer projects in collaboration with community organizations. The Day of Service takes place at the Saratoga Springs Public Library from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a pet food drive, artmaking projects, making cards for nursing home and hospital patients, donating change, and more.

A children’s book drive will also be happening at Temple Sinai from 9 a.m. to noon and volunteers can help clean up Camp Stomping Ground in Middle Grove from 10 a.m. to noon.

Songs for Social Justice

Annie and the Hedonists will be performing songs from the civil rights and labor movements that show injustice, exploitation, and inequality in United States history. The event is set for the Community Room at the Saratoga Springs Public Library from noon to 1 p.m.

Community Celebration

The Community Celebration: Move For Change, Healing, and Advocacy will be hosted by Garland Nelson and feature keynote speaker Hettie Barnhill, a filmmaker, artist, activist, dancer, and educator. Barnhill will speak about the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The event is set for the United Methodist Church at 175 5th Avenue from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.