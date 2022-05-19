SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Springs Department of Public Works (DPW) has announced its paving schedule for the week of May 23. Depending on construction circumstances or changing weather conditions, the schedule could be revised.

Schedule:

Monday, May 23:

Mill – Weibel Avenue from Lake Avenue to 40 Weibel Avenue

Mill – Wagner Road from Lake Avenue to Caroline Street



Tuesday, May 24:

Mill – Excelsior Spring Avenue from Lake Avenue to 12 Excelsior Spring Avenue

Mill – Underwood Drive from Lake Avenue to dead end

Wednesday, May 25:

Pave – Weibel Avenue from Lake Avenue to 40 Weibel Avenue

Pave – Wagner Road from Lake Avenue to Caroline Street



Thursday, May 26:

Pave – Excelsior Spring Avenue from Lake Avenue to 12 Excelsior Spring Avenue

Pave – Underwood Drive from Lake Avenue to dead end

Work will begin around 6:00 a.m. each day and should be completed by 4:00 p.m. You will not be able to park on the streets during these hours, and going in and out of your driveway might be difficult with potentially lengthy delays.

This notice, and others like it, are distributed through the City of Saratoga Springs website service “Notify Me.” To enroll to receive notices to your email account or as a text message on your cell phone, check out Saratoga Spring’s website.