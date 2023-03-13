SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga Springs declaring a snow emergency ahead of the winter storm heading to the Capital Region. The area will get several inches of snow and some places could see over a foot or more.

The snow emergency will begin Monday, March 13 at 7 p.m. and run until Thursday, March 16 at 7 p.m. During a snow emergency, all vehicles parked on City streets must be moved to a cleared or plowed area every twelve hours. Tuesday, March 14, at 7 a.m., is the first time vehicles must be moved to a cleared parking space. Except for on streets with alternate parking, those alternate side parking restrictions should be adhered to in accordance with posted guidelines.

Several other communities have announced a snow emergency ahead of the winter storm set to impact the region. Check the latest from the Storm Tracker Weather Team to stay up to date with the latest weather news.