SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — City leaders in Saratoga Springs celebrated upgrades to Waterfront Park on Thursday. A ribbon cutting was held to officially unveil new bathrooms and a gazebo.

A new playground will be installed in October. They also added handicap accessible ramps, so more people can enjoy all the park has to offer.

“It has been a frequent place for kayaking and sunbathing and picnicking, and we’ve just seen the use of it really explode,” Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim said.

The park also serves as a major public access point for Saratoga Lake.