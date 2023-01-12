SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs City School District is hiring two additional school resource officers.

The city’s board of education voted earlier in the week to approve a proposal to bring in another deputy from the county sheriff’s office and another from the city’s police department.

District leaders hope the officers can begin their new roles once the second semester starts. It would give the district a total of four SROs at a cost of about $220,000 for the rest of the school year.