PORTLAND, Ore. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, the girls’ cross country team from Saratoga Springs stepped up after a solid showing at the Nike Cross Regionals to win the Nike Cross Nationals championship. The Kinetic Running Club finished with a score of 81 points to beat out the second-place team from Niwot, Colorado, who scored 109 points.

Leading the way for Kinetic was Emily Bush with a time of 17:52.3. The rest of the team’s top five runners followed closely behind for an impressive split of a mere 23 seconds. Kinetic’s finishing times were: McKinley Wheeler (17:57.3), Alycia Hart (18:04.9), Sheridan Wheeler (18:06.5), Anya Belisle (18:15.3), Heidi Berglund (19:00.9), and Natalie Wilding (19:44.6).