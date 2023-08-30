SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs City Clerk’s Office within the Accounts Department is closed for the rest of the week due to illnesses in the department. Officials said the office has been closed since Monday.

Copies of vital records, issuance of dog licenses and handicap parking permits will not be available until next week. Marriage licenses can be applied for and issued from the Town of Wilton.

Officials said the closure will be ongoing for the rest of the week in an effort to keep employees and members of the public safe and healthy.