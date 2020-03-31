Saratoga Springs City Council urging social distance to slow the spread of COVID-19

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the pandemic sweeps through New York, the Saratoga Springs City Council is taking matters into their own hands, urging people to stay inside and practice social distancing. Members of City Hall say those who fail to follow the guidelines will receive a warning, and even a fine of up to $250.

Members of the Saratoga City Council held a news conference on Tuesday morning to address what safety measures the city is taking to flatten the curve.

“Your city’s leadership has been working tirelessly to plan and prepare for this moment. And we cannot be in a stronger position as we face this threat.” Saratoga SPRINGS Commissioner Robin Dalton

The city of Saratoga Springs declared a state of emergency on March 13. Since that day, Mayor Meg Kelly has urged the city to practice social distancing. However, Kelly says some are not taking these precautions seriously.

“People are not understanding that they shouldn’t be playing touch football and they shouldn’t be playing basketball at the West Side Rec. We have to be able to keep people separated right now, but we do not want to close any park right now, especially in Saratoga Springs, because that’s where we wanna go and get some kind of exercise,” Kelly explains.

The Mayor wants everyone to use hand sanitizer and wash their hands frequently. She says it’s crucial to be smart and stay six feet apart. City Council members ask everyone to stay home, and to contact a medical professional if they are sick.

“Focus on your own actions. For every second you slow down the rate of infection between you and the Saratogians, around you, you contribute to the success and health of our future,” says Saratoga Springs Commissioner Robin Dalton.

Angelo Calbone, president and CEO of Saratoga Hospital, says they have about 10 COVID-19 cases. He says that, as a hospital, they are nowhere near full capacity and are accepting patients.

“We can increase our capacity by 50%, and if—God forbid—we could increase our capacity up to 100%.” Angelo Calbone

The Saratoga Hospital is still accepting donations. Calbone says they are always in need of masks and gowns.

LATEST STORIES: