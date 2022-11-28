SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs City Council is taking action against the temporary restraining order put on them by Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen. Monday night, the city council approved a motion to hold a special meeting on Friday to determine the next steps for the council.

The temporary restraining order was put in place by the DA on Wednesday in an effort to stop any more information being released about the November 20 shooting on Caroline Street. According to the restraining order, the next court appearance on the matter is December 22.

Some council members said they wanted to take action on the order before the scheduled court appearance.