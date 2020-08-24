Saratoga Springs business featured in Forbes

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga Springs-based company Social Static is featured in a recent Forbes article. Elizabeth Prairie, the owner of the digital marketing agency, discusses the best ways to build your TikTok following.

In the article, which ran on August 14, 2020 and is titled “Five TikTok Growth Hacks You Need To Know,” Prairie talks about TikTok’s raise to fame in recent months. As she goes on to describe, the platform isn’t just for teens sharing their dance moves and other entertaining short videos with their friends, but it can also be an effective marketing strategy for businesses.

“TikTok is all about being genuine, it’s about having fun and not taking yourself too seriously,” she said, adding that users will recognize this and be more likely to press “follow” or “like.”

“Unlike most of your content platforms, your content can (and should be) fun and playful. Show your personality through your videos, and let your audience get to know you in ways you don’t usually show through a photo grid on Instagram.”

Another way to effectively harness the power of TikTok, Prairie says is to use hashtags. Using a hashtag will not only mean the person will get on the page for that hashtag; it’s also how the TikTok algorithm will know who to show the content to.

