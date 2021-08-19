Saratoga Springs brothers charged with manslaughter after South Carolina man dies

Jordan Garafalo, 38, (L) and James Garafalo, 27, (R) both of Saratoga Springs, were charged with Assault in the Second Degree after police said they caused head trauma to a South Carolina man on Saturday, August 14. The victim later died. Police said new charges may be filed.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department announced new charges for the Garafalo brothers on Thursday. Each now faces a first-degree manslaughter charge, a class B felony that can be worth up to 25 years with a conviction.

Authorities reported that Jordan M. Garafalo, 38, and James J. Garafalo, 27, assaulted Mark French, 56, of South Carolina on Caroline Street over the weekend. They were initially charged with second-degree assault.

French died from his injuries on Tuesday.

“Based upon the change in circumstances, a medical examination of Mr. French, and further investigation, both Jordan and James Garafalo were additionally charged with manslaughter in the first degree,” said a statement from Lt. Bob Jillson with the Saratoga Springs police.

The two were arraigned on the new offense on Thursday and remain in custody at Saratoga County Jail.