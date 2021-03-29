Saratoga Springs brewery receives top rating

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Walt & Whitman Brewing, located in downtown Saratoga Springs, was named the #8 top new brewery in the country by USA Today’s 10Best ratings. USA Today says “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”

Opening just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the brewery navigated last year to create a safe environment for its patrons while establishing itself in the region. Integrating its craft beer menu with a distinctive food menu that features Detroit style pizza, the brewery also features a full coffee shop.

“It is a tremendous honor to be listed among the top new breweries in the country,” said Will Crager, co-owner and founder of Walt & Whitman. “We are proud of what we have created and it is so rewarding to see that the work we have put into launching Whitman has been recognized. Our team here is really first rate. The brew team and kitchen have been tremendous. And we are incredibly grateful to our customers. They love the place and we love them.”

Walt & Whitman was also recognized in December by Hop Culture as one of the nation’s top new breweries.