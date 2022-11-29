SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs City Council has voted 5-0 to approve the 2023 $57M proposed budget. The proposed budget increased by 5.19% from 2022 and provides funding for the city’s third fire/EMS station, which is set to open next Spring.

“Eighty-two percent of the city’s total expenses are personnel and benefits,” said Finance Commissioner, Minita Sanghvi. “Our budget process prioritized our workforce. We began this process by stating we would not consider layoffs, and we have worked closely with the other city departments to ensure that was the case.”

The expenses by department are shown below:

Image from the City of Saratoga Springs Office of Commissioner of Finance

“Our city has experienced a tremendous amount of growth in the last ten years, with very minimal increases in property tax,” said Sanghvi. “Our public services must keep pace with that growth. This fire station is a once-in-a-generation project for our city. It is a vital part of ensuring the safety of our community. We cannot and must not cover that cost simply by cutting other city services. This tax increase supports a historic expansion of services that will save lives.”

“I congratulate Commissioner Sanghvi for bringing in a fiscally responsible budget that provides essential services, increases this city’s tax base, and funds the shared priorities of this City Council,” said Mayor Ron Kim.