SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs has applied for a $4.1 million federal to hire more firefighters and create a new engine company. The Saratoga Springs Professional Fire Fighters Local 343 has endorsed the city’s application.

If awarded the grant, the city could hire 16 firefighters and build a new firehouse on Henning Road. The new company would respond to emergencies on the city’s east side.

Local 343 said the application was advanced under the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program. The application has the support of Mayor Ron Kim, Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino, Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi, Public Works Commissioner Skip Scirocco, and Accounts Commissioner Dillon Moran.

“The City of Saratoga has advanced a strong application that is designed to increase the number of firefighters available to respond to an emergency, in the shortest possible time,” said Joe Brimhall, president of the firefighter’s union. “We are grateful to Assistant Chief Aaron Dyer, who was instrumental in identifying the opportunity. He was a key contributor in developing the application prepared by grant writer Julie Burline. Their commitment, combined with the support our city leaders has put Saratoga Springs in a position to leverage funding designed specifically for communities such as ours.”

Brimhall said recipients of the three-year award will be notified in May of the status of the application. In 2021, Saratoga Spring Firefighters responded to more than 5,691 calls from the stations on West Avenue and Lake Avenue.