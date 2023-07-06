SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs City Hall will serve as a public cooling station until 8 p.m. The county and surrounding regions are under a heat advisory, as heat index values are expected to reach 95-99 degrees.

The public cooling station is available in Music Hall in City Hall. The public cooling station will be available whenever the National Weather Service announces a heat advisory for Saratoga Springs.

The National Weather Service advises residents to stay hydrated and out of the sun. It is recommended to stay in an air-conditioned room and to check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should not be left unattended.

City Hall is located at 474 Broadway in Saratoga Springs. The Music Hall is on the third floor.