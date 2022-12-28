SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Mayor’s Office is advising citizens that fireworks will return on New Year’s Eve as part of the city’s New Year’s Eve Celebration. The Mayor’s Office expects the fireworks this year to be more visible to a larger portion of the city.

Unlike previous years, the fireworks will be launching from the top of the City Center Parking Garage at 6 p.m. The Mayor’s Office says that the noise will likely carry farther, and those sensitive to loud noises should take precautions, as well as those with pets sensitive to fireworks as well.