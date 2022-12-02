SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Saratoga Springs shop owner is decking the halls to help young cancer patients. The owner of Piper Boutique is raffling off a crafted Christmas tree in their window display to raise money for Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The tree will also become part of the hospital’s “Holiday Hallway,” a Christmas wonderland created for young children who can’t go home for the holidays.

“I think that for me, Christmas is something that a lot of these kids are really being robbed of,” said Piper owner, Alessandra Bange-Hall. “So the fact that Sloan recreates it in the hospital is something that is super important and the holidays are such a big part of life when you are a little kid so it’s nice that they’re creating that for them.”

“It’s $5 a ticket and then whoever wins the tree gets to donate the tree in their name to the Christmas walk so there’s a little sign that says who donated it,” said Bange-Hall.

It’s a cause close to the local boutique owner, who has battled blood cancer for eight years.

“I think the biggest inspiration for me was seeing the kids that were walking in through the same elevators, the same doors that I was walking into who had just so much spunk considering what they were going through,” said Bange-Hall. “I really wanted to just kind of do something that was personal, not just a monetary donation but something that they could see.”

This is the third year Piper and Bange-Hall are decorating and donating a tree for Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Raffle tickets can be purchased until January 15. If you’d like to buy a ticket or several tickets, you can do so online.