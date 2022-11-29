MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several package thefts from the Thimbleberry Road area in Malta. According to deputies, empty packages have been recovered from 18 different addresses on Thimbleberry Road.

Deputies believe the thefts occurred at some point between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on November 28. Residents with doorbell or security footage of the area around that time are asked to contact deputy Julia Smith at jsmith@saratogacountyny.gov.

To lower the risk of package theft, Sheriff Zurlo urges citizens to consider the following: