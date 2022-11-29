MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several package thefts from the Thimbleberry Road area in Malta. According to deputies, empty packages have been recovered from 18 different addresses on Thimbleberry Road.
Deputies believe the thefts occurred at some point between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on November 28. Residents with doorbell or security footage of the area around that time are asked to contact deputy Julia Smith at jsmith@saratogacountyny.gov.
To lower the risk of package theft, Sheriff Zurlo urges citizens to consider the following:
- Send packages to a secure location such as Amazon Lockers
- Consider installing a video camera or doorbell camera
- Keep delivery area well-lit
- Provide specific delivery instructions (e.g., leave package behind statue, etc.)
- Require a signature for delivery
- Call the Sheriff’s Office if you observe suspicious activity