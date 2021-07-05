Saratoga Sheriff reports 1 dead in July 4 boating accident

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office reports the death of Ian Gerber, 20, of Ballston Spa in a boating accident at Saratoga Lake.

The fatal accident took place on the Fourth of July. The Sheriff’s Office received reports of the accident, and a man who was seriously injured when he was hit by a boat, just after 7 p.m. They say they found Gerber deceased due to those serious injuries.

The criminal investigations unit is looking into the matter. Police say they will not release more information until Tuesday.

If you or someone you know has any information about the accident, contact investigators via email at rzalucky@saratogacountyny.gov or mrobinson@saratogacounty.gov.

Crews from Malta Ridge Fire, New York State Park Police, and Malta/Stillwater EMS all aided at the scene.