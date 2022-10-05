SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh joined Emil Baker and Hy Taylor the U.S. Department of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) on Tuesday October 4 to present Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo with the ‘Seven Seals Award’ in the Assembly Chamber.

The “Seven Seals Award” recognizes a significant individual or organizational achievement and initiatives that promote the ESGR mission including the efforts of more than 3,600 volunteers across the country.