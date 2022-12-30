BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Senior Nutrition Program has been selected by local Hannaford leadership as the benefiting organization in the “Fight Hunger Bag” program in January. Donations made through the fundraiser will directly benefit the nutrition program, which provides healthy meals to participating seniors throughout the county.

The Senior Nutrition Program helps Saratoga County seniors stay independent while providing those individuals with daily nutritious meals. The home-delivered meal program serves those who are primarily homebound and in need of nutritional support. The Gather and Dine program offers dining at eight meal sites throughout the county, allowing seniors to socialize with others in their community.

The Hannaford Fight Hunger program is an easy way for shoppers to give back to the local community and the environment as part of their regular shopping routine. For every $2.50 reusable Fight Hunger bag purchased, Hannaford sends a $1 donation to an organization local to the shop in which it was purchased.

The Saratoga County Senior Nutrition program will benefit from every Fight Hunger bag purchased at the Hannaford on Rossi Way in Ballston Spa next month.