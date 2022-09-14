SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Senior Center will be offering rides to five different senior housing locations, with the help of a grant from Price Chopper’s Golub Foundation. The rides will be offered twice a month from each location, and will stop at the Ballston Avenue Market 32.

The seniors will have about one hour to shop once at the store. Interested seniors can call the Saratoga Senior Center at (518) 584-1621.

The Saratoga Senior Center is open to adults aged 50 and up, and offers a multitude of programs, trips and social events tailored for adults and seniors. The center is currently located at 5 Williams Street in Saratoga Springs, but will be relocating to a new facility adjacent to the Regional YMCA on West Avenue in Saratoga Springs come early 2023.