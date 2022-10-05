SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Senior Center is seeking volunteers for both in-house and to go out in the community through their Community Connections program. Volunteers are linked with seniors in Saratoga County to help them remain independent for as long as possible and age in a place with grace and dignity.

The program matches seniors in need of assistance with community volunteers who can provide transportation, friendly visits, respite, telephone check-ins, assistance with grocery shopping, delivery of food to their homes, household chores, light repair projects, errands, computer skills assistance, and other services. The Senior Center will train community connection volunteers and carry out a home visit to the recipients of the assistance, in advance of connection with volunteers. In-house volunteers may help at a dinner, staff our front desk, greet members, help at our weekly food bank and in other ways.

The Center is located at 5 Williams Street in Saratoga Springs. Building has begun on their new home, a 14k sq ft home adjacent to the Regional YMCA on West Avenue in Saratoga Springs. If you’re interested in volunteering, or know someone who is in need of assistance, contact the center at 518-584-1621.