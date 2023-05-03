SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The biggest annual fundraiser for the Saratoga Senior Center kicks off on May 17! The 13th Annual Music & Mingling event features food stations, beverages, live music with Jukebox Rebellion, and more!

A silent auction will also be held, with items including two tickets to the 15th row of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Metlife Stadium on May 27. 90% of event sales will benefit the Saratoga Senior Center, a non-residential community center that provides a social environment with programs tailored to adults and seniors.

Ticket prices to the event are $200 per person and $150 for those under the age of 35. Tickets include all food, entertainment, and an open bar. Reservations can be made here or by calling (518) 584-1621. The event will be held at 550 Waterfront by Druthers from 7 to 10 p.m.