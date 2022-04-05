SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Senior Center was recently awarded four grants to support their work and mission. The four grants, totaling $48,000, are coming from the Hortense and Louis Rubin Community Health Fund of the Community Foundation, a CapCom Infrastructure grant and two grants from the Saratoga Arts Performing Arts Fund.

The Hortense and Louis Rubin Community Health Fund grant in the amount of $30,000 was awarded for a project titled “Building Healthy Seniors.” The project will encompass support for both programs and services at the Center.

CapCom Infrastructure awarded $10,000 for the purchase of a new van for the Center. This grant, in addition to an $18,000 grant previously received from MVP, will allow the Center to make the purchase. The Center uses their vans to transport members on a daily basis, to pick up 2,000 pounds of food each week for the Regional Food Bank Pick-up at the Center, and to transport those in need as part of the Center’s Community Connections volunteer match program.

The two grants from the Saratoga Performing Arts Fund were made possible by a regrant program through the New York State Council on the Arts. A $5,000 Arts Education Grant will be used for mosaics, clay art, dance, and multi-medium workshops. The second grant award, in the amount of $3,000, is for Community Arts. It will be used to conduct a lunchtime concert series for seniors at the Center.

The Saratoga Senior Center is located at 5 Williams Street in Saratoga Springs. Later this year, they will be moving to a new home adjacent to the Regional YMCA on West Avenue.